With ribbon cutting for new Nall Park Trail coming soon, Roeland Park passes ban on motorized vehicles in parks

A Roeland Park ordinance prohibiting motorized vehicles in city parks was unanimously approved Monday. The ordinance was crafted by councilmembers Tom Madigan and Jim Kelly who noted that motorized vehicles can cause “immense harm” to parks and trails and also create a safety issue.

Motorized scooters and minibikes, motorcycles, ATV’s, and golf carts were among the vehicles specifically prohibited. Motorized wheelchairs and public works maintenance vehicles were listed as exempt.

Madigan said he had seen dirt bikes in R Park and the newly constructed Nall Park Trail.

“Having grown up riding dirt bikes I know what they can do,” Madigan said.

Councilors included a minor amendment to the ordinance clarifying that motorized vehicles could be allowed through special permits granted by the city.

Madigan said his intention was to get the ordinance on the books prior to the Nall Park Spring Fling event, happening Saturday May 5 from 11 am to 1 pm. The event features a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Nall Park Trail, food trucks, and live music.

“This trail is an amenity that people are coming far and wide to use,” Madigan said.

Councilmembers also signaled consensus Monday approving a design for Nall Park signage. The sign maps out the trail and specifies trail rules (including the motorized vehicle ban). The design will be featured on a banner during the Spring Fling and eventually incorporated into north and south entrances to the trail.