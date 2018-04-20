Police arrest woman after drive by shooting on 61st St. in Mission Thursday

Mission police say a woman is in custody on suspicion of connection with a drive by shooting that took place in the 6400 block of W. 61st Street Thursday evening.

Mission officials say police arrives on the scene just before 7 p.m. after getting reports of shots fired. Interviews with witnesses revealed that people in two cars driving through the area had a verbal exchange with two pedestrians.

“After the verbal altercation, the two vehicles began to leave the area. One of the vehicles turned south on Walmer Street,” said Mission Police Capt. Dan Madden in a release. “While speeding away, a passenger in the vehicle shot four times in the direction of a residence.”

Police say there were several people outside in the vicinity of the residence, including children, when the shots were fired. No one was injured in the shooting, however.

Law enforcement put out a “be on the lookout” bulletin for the suspect vehicle, and Kansas City, Kan., police later located it in the 200 bock of S. 12th Street. They detained a female suspect in connect to the shooting, and she was transported to Johnson County jail pending charges.