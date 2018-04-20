Briefly noted: PV church hosting series on building interfaith relationships; Dodge Town reopening set for Saturday

Colonial Church hosting dialogues on improving interfaith relations. Colonial Church in Prairie Village today and tomorrow will hold a series of presentations on improving understanding of different faiths and how people who practice different religions can build trust and cooperation. The first conversation, which includes a lecture by Paul Knitter, a Christian theologian who says his study of Buddhism has enriched his practice of Christianity, is free and open to the public. It begins at 1 p.m. today. Registration for Friday evening and Saturday’s sessions costs $15 and includes a vegetarian lunch Saturday. More information on the “Tearing Down Walls” program is here.

Dodge Town reopening set for Saturday. After getting postposed by cold weather earlier this month, Johnson County Park and Recreation District plans to celebrate the reopening of Dodge Town at Antioch Park on Saturday. The fun is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. (Here’s hoping the rain holds off…) You can find out more about the event here.

Johnson County, Overland Park partner to educate about reducing food waste for Earth Day. In recognition of Earth Day, the Overland Park Farmers Market, Johnson County Health and Environment and other organizations are putting on a series of activities at Saturday’s farmers market to educate about how families can reduce the amount of food waste. There will be a drawing for three residential compost bins that have a value of $125 each.