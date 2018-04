Sounds like there’s been a rash of car break ins in the neighborhoods near State Line Road in Prairie Village.

Prairie Village police said yesterday that they were investigating six auto burglaries in the area between 79th Street and 79th Terrace between State Line Road and Belinder.

Police noted that all of the cars that had been broken into were unlocked.

“Please lock your vehicles, and don’t leave valuable items in plain view!” said the department in a statement on social media.