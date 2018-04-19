Lenexa Farmers Market set to make official debut at civic center on Saturday

Among the goals of the two-decades-in-the-making civic center project in Lenexa was to create a hub of community activity – from city government to recreation to food and fun.

And on Saturday, one of the major attractions intended to bring Lenexans to the civic center will make its debut. The new Lenexa Farmers Market will open for the first time this spring on Saturday.

Though the city held a soft-opening farmers market session last year, Saturday will mark the official grand opening of the operation. The market will feature vendors offering produce, meats, cheeses, baked goods and flowers. To be eligible for the market, vendors must produce their goods within 250 miles of the city. Vendors also must clearly label their wares to let buyers know whether they produced the items themselves or purchased them from another producer.

“Many of us don’t know where our food comes from, how it was transported and how long ago, who grew it and what chemicals were used in the process,” said Molly Keenan of New Roots for Refugees, a community supported agriculture program that will be selling produce at the market. “When you shop at a farmers market, you cut out all the unknowns in the process. You meet and talk with the farmer who grew your food without chemicals, harvested it that morning and drove it a very short distance for you to buy.”

At least 20 vendors have signed up to participate in the market’s first season. Vendors will line up on the northwest side of the civic center parking garage, so that patrons can do their farmers market shopping in the Lenexa Commons pedestrian mall between city hall and the recreation center.

The market opens to the public at 8 a.m. To mark the occasion, the city has booked KC Gypsy Fingers to provide live music. The market will close at noon.

A few items of note:

The most convenient parking access for the market is in the civic center parking garage, which can be access via Winchester Street, which runs along the west edge of the civic center development.

Pets are allowed in the Lenexa Commons, but must stay 15 feet away from the food vendors to comply with Kansas Health Codes.

Public restrooms are available at the Lenexa Recreation Center, inside city hall, and at the Lenexa Public Market.

Many vendors are set up to accept debit and credit cards, but others will only take cash. If you don’t have cash available, you can use your debit or credit card to purchase Market Tokens at the information booth. All vendors will accept the Market Tokens.

The farmers market will accept SNAP EBT card and participates in the Double Up Food Bucks program.

The market will run 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Oct. 27.

There will also be 8 a.m. to noon markets each Tuesday through August 28 starting May 29.

You can find out more about the Lenexa Farmers Market on the city’s website here.