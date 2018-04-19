Introducing ‘Storytime in the Village’

The Prairie Village Merchants Association of The Shops of Prairie Village, are thrilled to host Storytime in the Village. Meet under the clock tower the last Wednesday of every month (April to August) from 10AM – 11:30AM for a fun and free morning featuring a local KC children’s book author.

Sip on a coffee, enjoy a snack and start your day with a sweet story. The first part of story time will include make and take crafts inspired by each storyline and sponsored by The Prairie Village Arts Council. Following crafts, the featured author will do a live interactive reading for the kids!

Seating is sponsored by Euston Hardware and there will be cozy blankets for kids to sit down to enjoy the reading in front of the author. When possible, authors will be selling their books – you can always bring your own copy to get signed.

The Storytime in the Village series is filled with a variety of storylines and wonderful authors.

Wednesday, April 25th , featuring Hallmark employee and author Susan D. Gottschall. She will be reading “Elephants Have Grandmas, Too” – a sweet story on Donno the Elephant and his grandma.

May will feature KU Grad, Ashley Flynn, on May 30th. "My Favorite Job is You" is an anthem for working moms everywhere. This light-hearted poem will take you on a mother's journey in finding a balance between motherhood and a career. A heartwarming story with creative illustrations that you and your children will love.

June will feature Greg Hardin's books "When I Grow Up, I Want To Be A Jayhawk" and "When I Grow Up, I Want To Be A Wildcat" on June 27th. Show your team spirit by wearing your favorite team's colors!

July will feature Jason Sivewright and his fan-favorite Royals book "The Year a Royal Dream Game True". Join in on a pregame prep rally on July 25th before the Royals take on the Detroit Tigers.

To wrap up, on August 29th, Alastair Heim will be reading his hilarious story of The Great Puppy Invasion.

The Prairie Village Merchants Association welcomes you to the Village and hope you will join in on the fun. Various merchants will be offering special promotions before and after each storytime. There is no cost to attend.

Follow @prairie_village_shops on Instagram for updates and more family friendly summer events! Enter to win a $25 gift card to the Village by sharing your photos from each storytime with the hashtag #storytimeinthevillage.