Former Shawnee Mission students prepare to unveil their work at annual JCCC fashion show

Shawnee Mission high school graduates Hannah Jensen and Blair Fletcher are among the select group of Fashion Merchandising and Design students from Johnson County Community College who will have their work showcased at the school’s annual fashion show tomorrow.

The event, which will have two showings — one at noon and one at 7 p.m. Friday — includes a competition portion, where judges can award scholarship funds toward tuition or supplies.

This year’s theme, “City Style,” challenged students to come up with at least five designs that built on the aesthetics of the 1970s.

Jensen, who graduated from SM South in 2008 and went on to get an art degree from KU, said she decided to take the fashion program classes at JCCC as a way to gain marketable skills for her creative passions. She’s been working on her collection since last summer, and is ready to present outfits that feature “a little bit of everything,” from jumpsuits to skirts and crop tops.

She said part of her inspiration came from fabrics she found at Fabric Recycles in Overland Park, where she secured a selection of vintage psychedelic patterns.

Fletcher, a 2009 graduate of SM East, worked toward a collection that lands somewhere between “formal and party” attire.

“To get prepared for it, you really have to get your fundamental skills down and work on draping and pattern design,” Fletcher said. “It’s a step-by-step process.”

Jensen said she’s not too nervous about the event itself, but she is hoping she does well in the competition.

“I’d love to win the scholarship, just to be able to put it on a resume and show I’d been recognized,” she said.

You can find more information about the shows and ticket pricing here.