Briefly noted: Love Fund Color Run returns Saturday; Roeland Park issues proclamation in support of student walk outs

Love Fund Color Run returns for fourth year Saturday. This weekend is the fourth annual Love Fund Color Run, which raises money for SM East’s in-building fund providing financial support to students. The run will start at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Prairie Village municipal pool parking lot. Along the 5K route, runners will get doused with non-toxic dye. The cost is $10 for students and $20 for adults. You can find out more about the event and find registration information on the SM East STUCO website here.

Roeland Park issues proclamation of support for student walkouts. Roeland Park signaled its support Monday of the nationally trending School Walkout Event planned for April 20, in which students across the nation will leave school in a protest against gun violence. That particular date was selected as it’s the anniversary of the 1999 Columbine High School shooting. Councilors adopted a proclamation in support of Roeland Park School Walkout Day which recognized that “America has faced far too many tragic school shootings” and noted the lack of “concrete action” taken by state and federal legislators to curb violence. “Roeland Park proudly supports these students’ efforts to exercise their First Amendment rights and congratulate them on organizing their own event,” said Mayor Mike Kelly while introducing the resolution. Shawnee Mission North and Shawnee Mission West high school students also plan to participate in the walkout events Friday.

Shawnee Mission Health getting new CEO. Shawnee Mission Health announced this week that Sam Huenergardt, currently the CEO of Parker Adventist Health in the Denver area, will relocate here to lead the Merriam-based health system. In addition to his duties with Shawnee Mission, Huenergardt will CEO of Adventist Health System’s mid-America region, which includes a hospital in Durand, Wis. [Shawnee Mission Health names new CEO — Kansas City Business Journal]