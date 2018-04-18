Briefly noted: ‘Big Sonia’ screening at SM East tonight; Bennett Park in PV temporarily closed

Shawnee Mission hosting free screening of “Big Sonia” tonight. The Shawnee Mission School District will be hosting a free screening of the documentary “Big Sonia,” which tells the story of area resident and Holocaust survivor Sonia Warshawski. The screening begins at 7 p.m. tonight in the SM East auditorium, 7500 Mission Road.

Bennett Park closed over concerns about falling limbs. Bennett Park in Prairie Village has been temporarily closed over concerns about the integrity of a large tree near the playground. Officials are worried that large branches may be ready to fall off the tree. “There is a possibility it needs to be removed to avoid any damages or injuries from rotten branches falling. Until that determination is made, please stay clear,” said the Prairie Village police on Twitter Tuesday evening.

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office will conduct sobriety checkpoints this weekend. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and local law enforcement agencies are planning a series of sobriety checkpoints this weekend. The checkpoints will be set up at locations with high rates of traffic accidents. Drivers suspected of being intoxicated will be subjected to on-site sobriety tests.

Delays on Johnson Drive as crews resurface road in Shawnee. Road crews are at work resurfacing a portion of Johnson Drive from I-435 to Pflumm in Shawnee this week. While motorists can still pass through the stretch, traffic will be slower-than-normal through Friday. City officials are asking motorists to exercise caution in the area and to be mindful of workers.