Briefly noted: JCCC baseball coach records 1,000th win; Shawnee Mission stops serving romaine over E. coli concerns

JCCC’s Shelley marks 1,000 win milestone leading Cavaliers baseball team. Johnson County Community College head baseball coach Kent Shelley last week oversaw his 1,000th win leading the Cavaliers program. With a 19-2 drubbing of Fort Scott Community College last Thursday, Shelley cemented his place in the JCCC record books. Shelley is now in his 31st season with the program.

Shawnee Mission stops serving romaine lettuce over concerns about E. coli outbreak. Following a consumer advisory issued by the Centers for Disease Control, the Shawnee Mission School District said Monday it will halt serving romaine lettuce in school cafeterias. “No romaine lettuce will be served in the Shawnee Mission School District until we receive word from the CDC that it’s safe,” read a message to parents from the district. “The CDC has not yet determined a common grower, supplier, distributor or brand associated with the contaminated lettuce.”