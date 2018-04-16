Updates from Johnson County Community College: Celebrating Earth Day

When it comes to sustainability, Johnson County Community College is committed to being an environmentally, socially and economically responsible institution. Year-round, the College dedicates time and resources to a variety of initiatives that support this mission – energy efficiency, composting, recycling and more. But that’s not all. JCCC’s Center for Sustainability also holds events on a regular basis to educate students and the community about all things sustainability.

Celebrating Earth Day

Every April, JCCC kicks sustainability education into high gear with a week of events called “Earth Days.” Held during the week surrounding Earth Day (April 22), the activities celebrate the planet, environmental consciousness and sustainability.

“JCCC’s Earth Days events have been planned by the Center for Sustainability and Student Environmental Alliance for years now, but they really engage groups across campus,” said Kristy Howell, Sustainability Education and Engagement Coordinator. “From support from English and Journalism at Epicenter on Monday to partnerships with Student Wellness and Student Life on Wednesday, we are fortunate to offer entertaining and informative programming for all JCCC students and our community.”

Earth Days 2018 Schedule

What’s on the docket for Earth Days 2018? Students, community members, faculty and staff are encouraged to attend the following events, which are free and open to the public:

Farm Work Day: Volunteers will harvest greens, radishes and peas from JCCC’s on-campus farm. To participate, RSVP to [email protected] prior to the event.

Date: April 20

April 20 Time: 1-5 p.m.

1-5 p.m. Place: Open Petal Farm

Recycling Extravaganza: Spring cleaning? JCCC is hosting the Overland Park Spring 2018 Recycle Extravaganza. This event is open to everyone – residents and non-residents. View the full list of recyclable items.

Date: April 21

April 21 Time: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Place: JCCC campus

Epicenter: Telling Stories, Changing Climate: Epicenter is a unique event for high school juniors and seniors, as well as underclassmen. With an exciting day of internationally recognized speakers and interactive leadership development opportunities, this conference is a platform for students to learn about environmental communication. Learn more and register.

Date: April 23

April 23 Time: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Place: Hudson Auditorium

Film Night: Grab your popcorn and settle in to watch Climate Refugees: The Global Impact of Climate Change, an illuminating and instructive exploration of the ways societies experience climate change.

Date: April 24

April 24 Time: 6-8 p.m.

6-8 p.m. Place: Carlsen Center 211

EarthFest: This event will feature people-powered snacks, a clothing swap, a waste audit and recycling Jeopardy.

Date: April 25

April 25 Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Place: COM Plaza

Book Chat: Attendees will discuss an excerpt from The Water Will Come: Rising Seas, Sinking Cities, and the Remaking of the Civilized World. Email [email protected] for a copy of the selection.

Date: April 26

April 26 Time: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Place: OCB 100

Making an Impact

Students and community members of all ages can benefit from Earth Days. To learn more about the events and JCCC’s sustainability initiatives, visit http://www.jccc.edu/sustainability/events/earth-days.html.