Prairie Village recognizes talented young painters, performers and poets at Future of the Arts

The Prairie Village Arts Council on Friday awarded a group of burgeoning young painters, performers and poets for their creative labors.
The city’s second annual Future of the Arts show is the only juried competition for youth in the Kansas City metro area, with Nelson Atkins Teacher and Programs Manager Linda Nickell serving as the judge for visual submissions and SM East band teacher Alex Toepfer serving as judge for the musical performances.
The winners were recognized during a ceremony at Prairie Village City Hall Friday evening, and received gift certificates to put toward further development of their artistic talents, including tickets for performances or purchasing art supplies.
The honorees were:
- 2D/3D Art, 1-3rd grades: Ethan Alexander for his mixed media spray painting “Share the Love”
- 2D/3D Art, 4-6th grades: Lillian Toyne for her acrylic painting “Calm of the Ocean”
- 2D/3D Art, 7-9th grades: Annie Roney for her mixed media “Color Morph”
- 2D/3D Art, 10-12th grades: Morgan Hickman for her mixed media “City Boy”
- Literary Art, 1-3rd grades: Olivia Senter for her poem, “When the Oak Trees Sprout Green Leaves”
- Dramatic performance: 1-3rd grades: Mary Ryan O’Sullivan for her “Four Themes of Acting”
- Performance, 1-3rd grade: Violinist, Emmeline Walker playing “Bouree” by Handel
- Performance, 4-6th grade: Vocalist, Danielle Droessler singing “I Feel the Spirit” by Cynthia Jackson
- Performance, 7-9th grades: Pianist, Emily Franklin playing “River Flows in You” by Yiruma