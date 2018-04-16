Prairie Village recognizes talented young painters, performers and poets at Future of the Arts

The Prairie Village Arts Council on Friday awarded a group of burgeoning young painters, performers and poets for their creative labors.

The city’s second annual Future of the Arts show is the only juried competition for youth in the Kansas City metro area, with Nelson Atkins Teacher and Programs Manager Linda Nickell serving as the judge for visual submissions and SM East band teacher Alex Toepfer serving as judge for the musical performances.

The winners were recognized during a ceremony at Prairie Village City Hall Friday evening, and received gift certificates to put toward further development of their artistic talents, including tickets for performances or purchasing art supplies.

The honorees were: