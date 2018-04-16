Prairie Village police nab women who stole whole rack of purses from Macy’s

Two women are in Johnson County jail this morning after being arrested following the theft of a full rack of purses from the Macy’s in Prairie Village.

Prairie Village police say that an officer on routine patrol had noticed a vehicle driving in a suspicious manner Sunday evening. A short time later, the department got a call reporting that a woman had pushed a rack full of purses out the front door of the Macy’s at the Village Shops and into a waiting vehicle that matched the description of the vehicle the officer had noticed before.

The officer made visual contact with the vehicle as it attempted to leave the scene and initiated a stop. However, the vehicle evaded the officer and pulled into the backyard of a house in the 4200 block of 70th Street. Two occupants jumped out of the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. One of the women was arrested in the backyard.

“The other female involved party flagged down a motorist and entered the vehicle,” said Capt. Byron Roberson of the Prairie Village Police Department. “Another officer stopped that vehicle a few blocks away and arrested the involved female.”

Two women, Sheila Yvette Smith, 45, and Renee Jasmine Jennings, 32, both of Kansas City, Mo., were booked in Johnson County jail late Sunday night after being arrested on charges of felony theft. They are scheduled to make a first appearance in court this afternoon.