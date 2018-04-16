Briefly noted: Shawnee Mission students take top honors a KC science fair; Yoder says he supports Syrian strike

Shawnee Mission students take two of three Grand Awards at Greater Kansas City Science and Engineering Fair. SM West students Rachel Silverstein and Erin Smith were named recipients of two of the three Grand Awards presented at the Greater Kansas City Science and Engineering Fair earlier this month. Additionally, Silverstein and Smith were named among the Top Five Pioneers in Science at the fair. Both students participate in Shawnee Mission’s Biotechnology Signature Program.

Yoder issues statement of support for Syria strikes. Rep. Kevin Yoder this weekend issued a statement of support for President Donald Trump’s decision to launch a military strike against Syria after the regime of Bashar al-Assad apparently used chemical weapons against opponents. “I support the President’s carefully considered decision to join together with our allies in the UK and France and send a message that we will not stand idly by while innocent women and children are gassed to death by a cowardly dictator.” Yoder opposed military intervention by the U.S. in 2013 after a previous chemical weapons attack on civilians. “This is a civil war that has been going on for some time now and there is no issue of American national security at hand,” Yoder said in 2013. “It is certainly possible that our bombing campaign would increase the threats to the United States and its allies, rather than decrease them.”