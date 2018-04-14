FBI looking for man who robbed Security Bank in Overland Park Friday

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is seeking information about the man who robbed Security Bank at 7500 W. 95th St. in Overland Park Friday afternoon.

Authorities say the man walked into the bank around 4:30 p.m. and handed a teller a note demanding money. He did not brandish a weapon.

Investigators say the man was approximately 5’5″ and had not shaved. He wore a bandage on his face and a Royals hat. They estimate his age at around 30 years old. The robber was carrying a dark binder with him.

The robber fled the location by foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The FBI is asking anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect to contact them at 816-512-8200. People can also provide information to the Overland Park Police Department.