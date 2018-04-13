Shawnee Mission kindergarten roundups, including first-ever event for Lenexa Hills families, start next week

Shawnee Mission elementary schools will hold their annual kindergarten roundup events next week for students set to start school in the fall and their families.
The evening information sessions give families the chance to learn more about the kindergarten schedule and what families need to do to get kids enrolled. The events also provide an overview of Jump Start, a program that provides qualifying kids with the chance to work with their future teachers during a three-week session in July to practice English, math and other skills before starting kindergarten.
This year’s roundups include the first-ever event for families with students entering the new Lenexa Hills Elementary, which will open this fall. That roundup event will be held Tuesday, April 17 at the Lenexa Recreation Center.
A full list of this year’s kindergarten roundups follows. You can find out more about the events and what parents should bring with them (a birth certificate, immunization records, a completed enrollment form and proof of residency) here.
- ApacheIS Elementary School — 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 19
- Belinder Elementary School — 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 24
- Benninghoven Elementary — 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 19
- Bluejacket-Flint Elementary School — 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 18
- Briarwood Elementary School — 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 17
- Broken Arrow Elementary School — 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 16
- Brookridge Elementary School — 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday April 17
- Brookwood Elementary School – 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 17
- Christa McAuliffe Elementary School — 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 17
- Comanche Elementary School — 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 19
- Corinth Elementary School — 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 19
- Crestview Elementary School — 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 19
- East Antioch Elementary School — 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 17
- Highlands Elementary School — 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 19
- John Diemer Elementary School — 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 19
- Lenexa Hills Elementary School — 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 17 (held at the Lenexa Recreation Center, 17201 W. 87th Street Parkway)
- Merriam Park Elementary — 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 18
- Mill Creek Elementary School — 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 17
- Nieman Elementary School — 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 16
- Oak Park Carpenter Elementary School — 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 17
- Overland Park Elementary School — 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 19
- Pawnee Elementary School — 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 19
- Prairie Elementary School — 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 19
- Ray Marsh Elementary School — 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 19
- Rising Star Elementary School — 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 17
- Rosehill Elementary School — 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 17
- Roseland Elementary School — 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 26
- Rushton Elementary School — 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 18
- Santa Fe Trail Elementary School — 6 pm. on Wednesday, April 18
- Shawanoe Elementary School — 6 p.m. on Monday, April 16