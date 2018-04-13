Shawnee Mission kindergarten roundups, including first-ever event for Lenexa Hills families, start next week

Shawnee Mission elementary schools will hold their annual kindergarten roundup events next week for students set to start school in the fall and their families.

The evening information sessions give families the chance to learn more about the kindergarten schedule and what families need to do to get kids enrolled. The events also provide an overview of Jump Start, a program that provides qualifying kids with the chance to work with their future teachers during a three-week session in July to practice English, math and other skills before starting kindergarten.

This year’s roundups include the first-ever event for families with students entering the new Lenexa Hills Elementary, which will open this fall. That roundup event will be held Tuesday, April 17 at the Lenexa Recreation Center.

A full list of this year’s kindergarten roundups follows. You can find out more about the events and what parents should bring with them (a birth certificate, immunization records, a completed enrollment form and proof of residency) here.