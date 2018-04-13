Briefly noted: Shawnee Mission students’ designs featured in SevenDays materials; Shawnee man killed in motorcycle wreck in I-435

Shawnee Mission students’ art featured in SevenDays materials. Today marks four years since a white supremacist shot and killed Reat Underwood, his grandfather Dr. William Corporon and Terri LaManno outside the Jewish Community Center and Village Shalom in Johnson County. This year’s SevenDays, initiative launched by Mindy Corporon and others to spark positive contributions to the community as a way to “outshine and overcome such senseless acts of hate,” is in day four. As part of this year’s push, the group held a contest for students to design buttons that illustrated some of themes of the initiative. Three Shawnee Mission students had designs chosen. Anabeth Lakker from SM West won the contest for the design for today’s activities, which are centered around the theme “Connect.” SM North’s Ethan Ensley won the contest for day seven’s “Onward” theme. And Johnathan Ramos Tecorall of SM Northwest won the overall design competition, illustrating the “make a ripple” tag line. [Shawnee Mission Students Create Artwork for SevenDays Events — Shawnee Mission School District]

Shawnee man killed after motorcycle wreck at I-435 and Shawnee Mission Parkway. The Kansas Highway Patrol announced that Donald Attebery, 59, of Shawnee died Thursday after he lost control of his Harley Davidson motorcycle taking the exit from northbound I-435 onto the Shawnee Mission Parkway exit. He was pronounced dead at the scene. [One dead following wreck on I-435 near Shawnee Mission Parkway — KCTV]

Overland Park Farmers Market opens 2018 season Saturday. The weather isn’t expected to be particularly springy, but the Overland Park Farmers Market will open tomorrow at 8 a.m. for the 2018 season.

Large item pick up day comes to northern Prairie Village Saturday. Saturday is large item pick up day in Prairie Village for homes on and north of 75th Street. The rest of the city has large item pick up day next Saturday, April 21.

Johnson County Community College’s Anthony Lupardus named to All-America list. The National Junior College Athletics Association named JCCC sophomore Anthony Lupardus to the 2018 Division II All-America third-team. Lupardus was named MVP of the All-Kansas Jayhawk Division II Conference earlier this year, and led the conference with an average of 19.7 points per game. [2017-18 NJCAA Division II Men’s Basketball All-America Teams — NJCAA]