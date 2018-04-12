More than 40 Shawnee Mission students commit to college athletics on National Signing Day

Shawnee Mission high schools on Wednesday were the scenes of celebration for 44 students who participated in National Signing Day, formally committing to college athletics programs.
This spring’s National Signing Day participants were:
Shawnee Mission East
- Tyler Cunningham, Swimming, Western Illinois University
- Aidan Holbrook, Swimming, Iona College
- Tommy Nelson, University of Rochester, Soccer
- Isabelle Smith, Swimming, University of Denver
- Jessie Stindt, Track and Field, Iowa State University
- Samuel Thompson, Soccer, Rockhurst University
- Carter Trippel, Football, Southwestern College
Shawnee Mission North
- Joely Merriman, Swimming, Arizona State University
- Kaylee Hernandez, Cheerleading, Ottawa University
- Destiny Parker, Cheerleading, Ottawa University
- Joseph Coddington, Cross Country/Track, Washburn University
- Cassie Raines, Cross Country/Track, Missouri Western
- Brad Barr, Football, Missouri Valley College
- Adrian Garcia, Baseball, St. Mary’s University
- Alejandro Torres, Baseball, St. Mary’s University
- Tanner Willmon, Baseball, Morning Side College
- Reese Sila, Football, Ottawa
- Nate McCoy, Football, Ottawa
- James Cameron, Swimming, Chowan University
- Tianna Vervoort, Volleyball, Friends University – Volleyball
- Kimberly Hodnett, Volleyball, Highland Community College
- Chanelle Boldridge, Volleyball, Southwest Baptist University
Shawnee Mission Northwest
- Eden Fridlington, Soccer, Avila University
- Maggie Habben, Rowing, University of Kansas
- Byron (BJ) Harvey, Football, Baker University
- Hannah Hill, Soccer, Avila
- Abigail Kelly-Salo, Track and Field, University of Texas-Arlington
- Jack Lammers, Soccer, Simpson College
- Jordann Nachbar, Basketball, Ottawa University
- Megan Nugent, Soccer, Johnson County Community College
- Austin White, Football, Moorpark Community College
- Elizabeth White, Soccer, Case Western Reserve University
Shawnee Mission South
- JD Norton, Tennis, Baker University
- Kylie Hance, Tennis, Illinois Institute of Technology
- Margo Hunter, Rowing, University of Kansas
- Audrey Reynolds, Dance, Coffeyville Community College
- Luke Rushik, Baseball, Greenville University
Shawnee Mission West
- Kayla Henrie, Soccer, Missouri University of Science and Technology
- Mason McGinnis, Soccer, Benedictine
- Branson Billinger, Football, Fort Hays State
- Terrion Brewer, Football, William Penn
- Zayvion Ray, Football, Baker
- Byron Sherwin, Football, University of Central Missouri
- Lauren and Lindsey Hattaway (twins), Beach Volleyball, Florida International