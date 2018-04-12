Here’s a dude dressed like Spider-Man walking down the street in Overland Park

Jay Senter - April 12, 2018 9:20 am

Downtown Overland Park residents: You’re in good hands. Or maybe really terrible hands. It’s hard to say.

Overland Park traffic surveillance cameras on Tuesday evening captured video of someone dressed as Spider-Man dutifully obeying the pedestrian lights at the intersection of Santa Fe Drive and 80th Street.

Here’s the video:

The journalist in me wants to know the story behind this scene. But I’ve got an equally strong inclination here to follow Nigel Tufnel’s advice and “best leave it unsolved”.

