Here’s a dude dressed like Spider-Man walking down the street in Overland Park

Downtown Overland Park residents: You’re in good hands. Or maybe really terrible hands. It’s hard to say.

Overland Park traffic surveillance cameras on Tuesday evening captured video of someone dressed as Spider-Man dutifully obeying the pedestrian lights at the intersection of Santa Fe Drive and 80th Street.

Here’s the video:

Apparently the @OverlandPark_PD is getting some help keeping OP one of the safest cities in the country… #friendlyneighborhood @DowntownOP pic.twitter.com/sTYOzXjGSV — Overland Park, KS (@opcares) April 11, 2018

The journalist in me wants to know the story behind this scene. But I’ve got an equally strong inclination here to follow Nigel Tufnel’s advice and “best leave it unsolved”.