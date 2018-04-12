Couple who have dedicated years to healthcare, education named 2018 Johnson Countians of the Year

The Johnson County Community College Foundation announced today that it has named David and Mary Zamierowski of Overland Park as the 2018 Johnson Countians of the Year.

Since 1986, the foundation has honored an individual or couple each year for their contributions to the local community and society at large.

Mary, a PhD biochemist, and David, a plastic surgeon, retired in 2003, and have spent the years since contributing their time, talent and resources to a variety of initiatives aimed at improving healthcare and education both hear and abroad. In the Kansas City area, they’ve been involved with projects at Shawnee Mission Health, the University of Kansas Medical Center and the Medical Mission Foundation at Rockhurst University. They’ve also been integrally involved in initiatives in Las Pintas, Mexico, and Gulu, Uganda.

In February, the couple committed $2 million to the campaign to moderinze the Johnson County Community College campus.

“David and Mary are the epitome of community leaders,” said Mary Birch, president of the JCCC Foundation. “Simply put, their passion and generosity have allowed our students and faculty to learn things, go places and market innovations we never before thought possible.”

The Zamierowskis met a Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, where they were both students, in 1967. They’d known each other for three weeks when David proposed in the fall of that year. They married during their spring break in 1968 and celebrated their 50th anniversary last month.

After David completed two years of service in Vietnam, the couple eventually moved to the Kansas City area where they established a plastic surgery practice and raised their two daughters, Amy and Nancy. During David’s career and into retirement, he worked on a number of medical inventions. He holds the distinction of having introduced three successful devices to the market: the V.A.C. external wound dressing, introduced in 1995; the Prevena surgical incision dressing, launched in 2009; and most recently the SAFingerStick glucose testing simulation kit, which is marketed by JCCC.

The couple will receive their award at this year’s 32nd annual Some Enchanted Evening gala. The gala will be held November 10 at the Overland Park Convention Center.

The chairs of this year’s Some Enchanted Evening Gala are Jon and Christi Stewart of Lake Quivira.