Briefly noted: Yoder thanks Speaker Ryan for ‘legacy of leadership,’ 4 area businesses among finalists for Mr. K Award

Yoder thanks Speaker Paul Ryan for service, “legacy of leadership.” Rep. Kevin Yoder was among the members of the House stepping forward to recognize Speaker Paul Ryan after his announcement that he would not seek reelection this November and instead retire in January. “I want to thank Speaker Ryan for his service to the people of Wisconsin and to our nation,” Yoder said in a statement. “His strong legacy of leadership on tax cuts for middle class families, record job growth, and rebuilding our military will not be forgotten. I’m confident our majority will be in good hands moving forward as we continue to fight for the American people and their priorities.”

Four Shawnee Mission area companies among finalists for 2018 Mr. K Award. Four area companies are among the 10 finalists for the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce’s Mr. K Award, which honors a small business that embraces the spirit of entrepreneurship and philanthropy embodied by Ewing Kauffman. The local finalists are Orbis Biosciences Inc. out of Lenexa; SwimZip out of Prairie Village; Veracity Consulting Inc. out of Prairie Village; and Wellington out of Overland Park. The winner will be announced at an event May 3. [KC Chamber announces Top 10 finalists for 2018 Mr. K Award — Kansas City Business Journal]

March for Our Lives students say they’ve been “confused, exasperated” by interactions with Yoder’s office. Following Yoder’s decision not to participate in the town hall they organized, a group of students associated with the March for Our Lives movement penned an open letter to the Congressman saying that recent interactions with his office had “left us confused, exasperated, and blindsided,” and that they hoped for better communications. The students also picked apart a recent mailer that went out from Yoder’s office touting his support for “keeping our children and communities safe.”