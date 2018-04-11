Sponsored Post

Your Health: Overland Park Farmers’ Market opening weekend

Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor - April 11, 2018 9:53 am

The Overland Park Farmers’ Market is opening for the season this Saturday, April 14th in Downtown Overland Park. Local vendors offer a wide variety of products including fresh produce, local foods, and unique specialty items. Enjoy fresh, farm-to-table foods while supporting your community.

The market will run on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and on Wednesdays from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting in May. If you’re new to the Overland Park Farmers’ Market, be sure to check out the Overland Park Farmers’ Market Guide, courtesy of MyHealthKC.

MyHealthKC.com is your resource for living well in Kansas City. Backed by the experts at Shawnee Mission Health, MyHealthKC.com helps you explore local recipes, guides, wellness events and more to support your daily health journey.

