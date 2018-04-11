Your Health: Overland Park Farmers’ Market opening weekend

The Overland Park Farmers’ Market is opening for the season this Saturday, April 14th in Downtown Overland Park. Local vendors offer a wide variety of products including fresh produce, local foods, and unique specialty items. Enjoy fresh, farm-to-table foods while supporting your community.

The market will run on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and on Wednesdays from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting in May. If you’re new to the Overland Park Farmers’ Market, be sure to check out the Overland Park Farmers’ Market Guide, courtesy of MyHealthKC.

