Organizers set annual Village Crawfish Festival for May 5 at St. Pius X

One of the biggest annual parties in northeast Johnson County is less than a month away.

The Secret Order of Crawdaddies has set this year’s Village Crawfish Festival for Saturday, May 5 at St. Pius X Church at 5500 Woodson in Mission.

Now in its 17th year, the event features an all-you-can-eat crawfish boil, drinks and live music. (There’s Kansas City barbecue, red beans and rice, corn on the cob and boiled potatoes on the menu if mudbugs aren’t your thing). This year’s band will be Billy Ebeling and the Late for Dinner Band.

Each year, the organizers choose a beneficiary for proceeds raised through the event. This year’s beneficiary will be Kansas City Community Gardens, a group that works to help low-income households grow their own fruits and vegetables.

Tickets are $60 per person and can be purchased online here. People can also purchase a full table for ten people at a cost of $800. That option includes table service, allowing attendees to forgo the food line. The event is open to people 21 and over only.