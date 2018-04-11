Briefly noted: Lancer Lacrosse team celebrates milestone sweep in St. Louis; SM North student wins Kiwanis scholarship

Lancer Lacrosse comes away with milestone wins on trip to St. Louis. For nine years now, the Lancer Lacrosse team has made an early-season trip to St. Louis to take on the highly competitive teams from St. Louis University High School and DeSmet. Until this year, the Lancers had never recorded a victory on the trip. That changed this past weekend when the varsity Lancers beat DeSmet 12-5 and SLUH 10-6. The program will hold its Senior Night ceremony tonight after its game against St. Thomas Aquinas at SM North District Stadium concludes. Faceoff for the game is at 6:15 p.m.

SM North’s Key Club named Cierra O’Neill recipient of Kiwanis scholarship. Shawnee Mission North student Cierra O’Neill has been named the recipient of this year’s Kiwanis scholarship from the SM North Key Club. The $1,000 award is a recognition in part of her work as the group’s co-president this year. The Key Club works with Kiwanis International to foster community service here. Projects this year have included trash pick ups, hosting a trunk-or-treat event for UNICEF, serving meals to the homeless, and volunteering at Johnson County Christmas Bureau.