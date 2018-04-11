21-year-old Olathe resident arrested after shooting death of Overland Park man

A 21-year-old Olathe man is in custody today on suspicion of second degree murder in the shooting death of Overland Park resident Dave Slater on Tuesday.

Elijah Lewis King was arrested and booked into Johnson County Jail around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Slater was already deceased when Overland Park police arrived at the scene in the 8300 block of Switzer Street at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. A six-year-old girl suffering a wound in one of her legs from a gunshot was taken to a hospital for treatment. Her injuries were not considered life threatening.

Media reports suggest Slater was the father of King’s girlfriend and that the young girl injured in the shooting was the shooter’s daughter.

King has faced a series of previous charges in Johnson County court. He was charged with aggravated burglary and theft in 2011 and possession of controlled substances in 2016. The Johnson County Jail log shows that he had been booked into the facility March 22 for driving with a suspended license and on February 15 to serve seven days for a misdemeanor.

He’s expected to make a first appearance in Johnson County dourt today.