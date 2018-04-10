Yet another company announces plans to locate new operation in Shawnee

It’s been a good few weeks for economic development in Shawnee.

On the heels of announcements in late March that ServiceMaster DSI and PBI Gordon would be opening headquarters facilities in the city, another company has announced it will be locating a major operation in Shawnee.

American Construction Metals is leasing around 120,000 square feet in the Westlink Business Center near K7 and 43rd Street to house its manufacturing and distribution operations.

The Shawnee Chamber of Commerce said the company will initially have about 15 employees in the facility, but expects to have as many as 100 within five years.

Headquartered in southern Wisconsin, ACM sells exterior metal building products like trim coil, edge metals, siding accessories and fascia. The market more than 32,000 products.

“This new plant will provide additional capacity to support the increasing need for our products, allowing greater service to markets throughout Colorado, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Missouri,” said Steve Reuter of ACM.

Shawnee Mayor Michelle Distler credited the city council for policies that support manufacturing businesses in the city.

“ACM is a great fit for the Shawnee community,” she said. “We have a strong manufacturing base and the workforce accessible to help the company grow. We are equally pleased to see the success of the Westlink Business Park in Shawnee. The governing body has been a strong supporter of this project from its inception.”

The ServiceMaster DSI is expected to eventually bring around 150 jobs with it. The PBI Gordon project will accommodate about 100 employees. Both of those companies are relocating from Kansas City, Mo.