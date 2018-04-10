Man dead, child injured in shooting at home in Overland Park

Overland Park police found a man dead inside a home near 83rd Street and Switzer Wednesday morning.

Police responded to a call regarding a domestic disturbance around 10:20 a.m., and found an adult man dead from a gunshot wound. A 6-year-old girl suffered a gun injury in one of her legs, but her injuries were not considered life threatening. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Early reports suggest the shooting occurred after a man got into a fight with his girlfriend’s father. The father, a man in his 50s, was killed in the incident. The suspected shooter was “taken into custody without incident,” according to Overland Park police.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office booking log does not have any entries at this point for someone detained on murder charges.