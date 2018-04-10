JCPRD says Meadowbrook Park won’t open until ‘late summer,’ missing April target

Johnson County Park and Recreation officials say they now anticipate that the new public park on the Meadowbrook Country Club site will not open until close to this fall.

“[They] now anticipate a late summer opening for the park, although a trail may open before that,” said JCPRD’s David Markham. Markham said that an earlier opening for the trail, which winds around the northern and eastern edges of the property before turning to run alongside the ponds at its center, “would be dependent on access issues resulting from other projects at the site.”

Work is currently well along on The Kessler luxury apartment complex on the eastern side of the property, as well as several of the single family homes near the ponds.

When first approved by the city of Prairie Village and the parks district in late 2015, the plans for the project called for the park to open in fall 2017. The parks district then pushed the targeted opening date back to April 2018 when it updated the plans for the site to include a new community center building.

Demolition of the former Meadowbrook Country Club clubhouse took place in January 2017. Here’s a look at the design for the new Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse being built in its place:

The new 84-acre park will eventually include three miles of biking and walking trails, destination playgrounds, a sledding hill, pavilions for picnics and parties, a grand lawn and sports courts and equipment throughout.