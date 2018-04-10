Briefly noted: SM North NJROTC takes sit up, push up titles; Police chase winds through Roeland Park, Overland Park

SM North NJROTC takes national titles in sit up, push up competitions. SM North’s NJROTC team headed to Pensacola, Fla., last week for the 2018 NJROTC National Academic, Athletic and Drill Championship. The team took second place overall in the athletic portion of the competition, taking team titles in push ups and sit ups. SM North’s Jamie Hoffman won the female push ups competition by knocking out 99 reps.

Police chase winds through Roeland Park, Overland Park ahead of rush hour. Police trying to track down a pick up truck evading a stop by law enforcement chased the vehicle through parts of Roeland Park and Overland Park on Monday afternoon. The chase began in Kansas City, Mo., and led officers through the West Bottoms, Kansas City, Kan., and other areas before coming to an end at I-435 and Wornall after more than half an hour. [High-speed chase takes police across both sides of the state line — KMBC]