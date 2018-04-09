Briefly noted: Shawnee Mission Health opens new hybrid OR; JoCo natives selected for K-State leadership program

Shawnee Mission Health opens new hybrid operating room. Shawnee Mission Medical Center in Merriam has a new state-of-the-art treatment facility that allows different specialists to collaborate in the same area, eliminating the need to transport patients in potentially risky situations. The 3,500 square foot hybrid operating room, the largest in the metro, has equipment for diagnostic imaging and minimally invasive surgeries, like Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacements (TAVR), electrophysiology, vascular procedures and cardiac catheterization. The room was designed by Pulse Design Group and built by United Excel.

Eight area students selected for K-State Snyder Leadership Legacy Fellowships. Five students from Overland Park and Prairie Village have been named to the 2018-19 class of Snyder Leadership Legacy Fellowships. The program, named after K-State football coach Bill Snyder, recognizes K-State students with a demonstrated penchant for leadership. The students from Johnson County are: Paige Engle, mass communications, Kenedi Kelley, American ethnic studies, and Paige Prondzinski, marketing, all from Olathe; Kevin Escobar, civil engineering, Maddy McCormick, life sciences, Bailey Porter, medical biochemistry, and Jackson Stevens, advertising and pre-law, all from Overland Park; and Rachel Haskell, kinesiology, of Prairie Village.

Thanks to Trailwood student, Kansas has a new state rock. Trailwood Elementary fourth grader Casey Friend is getting credit for advancing an effort that has made limestone the official state rock of Kansas. Rep. Jan Kessinger, who represents the district, helped move the legislation through the House and Senate. “I’m thrilled for him,” Kessinger told the Kansas City Star. “This was something he did out of his interest in rocks. His grandfather had been a miner. He did some investigating and found out we did not have a state rock in Kansas, and he wondered what would be a good one.” [Kansas finally has official rock, mineral and gem, thanks to Overland Park 4th-grader — Kansas City Star]