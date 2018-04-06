Tropical Smoothie Cafe coming to former Peachwave space in Prairie Village

The Shawnee family that brought the first Tropical Smoothie Cafe to Kansas is expanding its presence in the Shawnee Mission area.

Scott and Missy Andersen opened their first Tropical Smoothie Cafe franchise location Lenexa in December 2015 at 12850 W 87th St. Parkway. Now, they’ve signed a lease to open a second location in the spot at 9424 Mission Road vacated by Peachwave in October. The couple are working toward a mid-summer opening.

Founded in Florida in 1997, Tropical Smoothie Cafe offers more than two dozen smoothies as well as a food menu featuring toasted wraps, sandwiches, flatbreads and bowls. The Andersens, who have two sons who attended SM Northwest, first encountered the brand on a trip to Florida and got hooked on the food. The decided to become a franchisee and chose Lenexa’s Greystone South Plaza for their first location.

After the Prairie Village operation is up and running, the couple hope to open a third location in the Shawnee Mission area this year as well.