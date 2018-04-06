March for Our Lives organizers push back on Yoder camp’s claim that town hall is ‘Democratic primary event’

The student organizers who helped put together the March for Our Lives event in Kansas City, Mo., March 24 were none too happy with Rep. Kevin Yoder’s campaign office’s contention that the “Town Hall for Our Lives” they’ve put together for Saturday in Johnson County is a “Democratic primary event.”

Six Democrats and one libertarian have accepted the organizers’ invitation to participate in the town hall on gun reform, which will be held at Saint Andrew Christian Church, 13890 W 127th St, in Olathe at 3 p.m. Saturday. Yoder was among the first candidates for the seat to receive an invitation, but the students say they never received an answer from him or anyone in his office. He was the only invitee not to respond.

On Thursday, the organizers issued a statement saying that the event was non-partisan in nature, and was intended to be an opportunity for a local discussion about the national gun reform debate.

Here’s the statement:

The organizers behind the Town Hall for our Lives in Kansas congressional district 3 would like to clarify its purpose and the issue over who was invited. This town hall was created to allow a nonpartisan meeting between constituents and politicians over the pressing issue of gun reform as well as other possible interests in the election. All parties were invited to this event, and Kevin Yoder is the only candidate not to respond or communicate with our team. It has been 700 days since Mr. Yoder has held a town hall; this is an opportunity for the senator to connect with the people who will be voting this November. Hopefully with this clarification Mr. Yoder will reconsider. We will keep a chair open for him.