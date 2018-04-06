Briefly noted: Senate approves K-12 bill with $250 million less than House plan; Appraisal appeals up 27 percent from 2017

Senate advances K-12 funding bill to rival House plan; Denning apologies. The Kansas Senate on Thursday approved a K-12 funding bill that would inject around $275 million per year in additional funding into K-12 schools. That’s about $250 million less than the approximately $525 million in increased funding in the plan approved by the House earlier this week. Sen. Majority Leader Jim Denning of Overland Park issued a mea culpa during the proceedings, saying he took the blame for the idea of delaying a vote on a bill until the chambers had approved a constitutional amendment stripping the judiciary of K-12 funding oversight. “I know I lost a lot of credibility,” Denning said. “I’ll try to get that back.” [Kansas Senate GOP produces votes to pass a school funding bill to rival larger House package — Topeka Capital Journal]

Number of appraisal appeals jumps 27 percent. The number of Johnson County property owners filing appeals after this year’s notices of value from the Appraiser’s Office jumped 27 percent from 2017, with around 6,000 appeals cases opened. [Johnson County receives more than 6,000 residential property appraisal appeals — KSHB]