Organizers postpone Taste of Shawnee on account of weather predicted for Saturday

This year’s lethargic spring has claimed Saturday’s planned Taste of Shawnee event as a victim.

Organizers announced today that they were postponing the fourth annual installment of the event from the originally scheduled Saturday, April 7 back to Saturday, May 12 on account of weather.

Current forecasts call for a mix of snow and rain with high winds Friday night, with bitterly cold temperatures Saturday morning.

The event, which is put on by the Rotary Club of Shawnee, gives attendees the chance to sample bites from around 20 Shawnee restaurants and food trucks. A $10 admission pass allows patrons to choose samples from up to five vendors. Last year, more than 1,700 people attended the event with proceeds raising nearly $75,000 for charity.

This year’s beneficiaries include Rotary International’s overseas polio eradication efforts, Shawnee Community Services and Newhouse.

The rescheduled event May 12 will be from 3 to 6 p.m. at Shawnee Town 1929.