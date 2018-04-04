Lenexa awards $3,500 in arts scholarships to 5 area high school students

The city of Lenexa on Tuesday recognized five area high school students for winning this year’s Lenexa Art Scholarships.

Thirteen Lenexa high school seniors applied to the scholarship program. A committee of Kansas City-area artists and professionals reviewed the applications, and selected winners in the categories of visual, performing and literary arts. To be eligible for the awards, students must be residents of Lenexa and planning to attend college following graduation from high school this year.

This year’s winners are:

Lilian Oliver, Shawnee Mission Northwest, $1,000 Visual Arts Scholarship

Caroline Schmidt, Shawnee Mission West, $1,000 Performing Arts Scholarship

Mallory MacDonald, Olathe Northwest, $500 Literary Arts Scholarship

Natalie Pool, Olathe Northwest, $500 Visual Arts Scholarship

Devin Keeney, Shawnee Mission Northwest, $500 Performing Arts Scholarship

The winners were honored during a presentation at Tuesday’s city council meeting.