Lenexa awards $3,500 in arts scholarships to 5 area high school students

Posted by Jay Senter  · April 4, 2018 9:30 am · Comments

Scholarship winners (from left) Natalie Pool, Devin Keeney, Lillian Oliver and Mallory MacDonald. Photo courtesy city of Lenexa.

The city of Lenexa on Tuesday recognized five area high school students for winning this year’s Lenexa Art Scholarships.

SM West senior Caroline Schmidt received a $1,000 performing arts scholarship. Photo courtesy city of Lenexa.

Thirteen Lenexa high school seniors applied to the scholarship program. A committee of Kansas City-area artists and professionals reviewed the applications, and selected winners in the categories of visual, performing and literary arts. To be eligible for the awards, students must be residents of Lenexa and planning to attend college following graduation from high school this year.

This year’s winners are:

  • Lilian Oliver, Shawnee Mission Northwest, $1,000 Visual Arts Scholarship
  • Caroline Schmidt, Shawnee Mission West, $1,000 Performing Arts Scholarship
  • Mallory MacDonald, Olathe Northwest, $500 Literary Arts Scholarship
  • Natalie Pool, Olathe Northwest, $500 Visual Arts Scholarship
  • Devin Keeney, Shawnee Mission Northwest, $500 Performing Arts Scholarship

The winners were honored during a presentation at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

