Briefly noted: Congressional candidates to participate in ‘Town Hall for Our Lives’ Saturday; Shawnee hosting open house on possible community center

Yoder hasn’t RSVPed to invitation to Saturday’s “Town Hall for Our Lives” on gun violence. The group that organized the March for Our Lives at Theis Park in late March is hosting a “Town Hall for Our Lives” event for the candidates seeking the Kansas District 3 seat in Congress this Saturday. Organizers say they’ve gotten confirmation that Democrats Sharice Davids, Tom Niermann, Mike McCamon, Brent Welder, Jay Sidie and Sylvia Williams; and Libertarian Chris Clemmons have all accepted the invitation to participate. Incumbent Rep. Kevin Yoder, however, has not responded. Yoder’s last town hall appearance was in August 2017 and was coordinated by the Kansas City Star. He had not held a town hall meeting in more than a year at that point. More information about the Town Hall for Our Lives is here.

Shawnee hosting open house on community center feasibility tonight at SM Northwest. Shawnee will host a community open house tonight at SM Northwest to get input on the feasibility of a new community center. The city is exploring the idea of building a facility near 61st and Woodland in western Shawnee. The open house meeting will be 5:30 to 7 p.m. You can find background on the Community Center Feasibility Study here.