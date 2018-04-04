Bollier, Sykes among those upset with Denning’s ultimatum on K-12 funding constitutional amendment

Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning of Overland Park and Senate President Susan Wagle of Wichita on Tuesday said their chamber would not take up the $500 million K-12 school finance bill approved by the House until both chambers had passed a constitutional amendment that would strip judicial oversight of public school funding.

Speaking to reporters after Senate leaders communicated their position to legislators, Denning said the amendment is necessary to prevent future K-12 funding litigation.

“The madness has to stop,” he told Kansas Public Radio’s Stephen Koranda. “The cycle of litigation, budget deficits, shorting KPERS, taking all the highway funds, has to stop. We’re in this endless cycle and this year we need to defend our chamber and make a stand. We need a constitutional amendment to move forward.”

The move, which comes as the legislature stares down the latest deadline to address the Supreme Court’s ruling that Kansas schools are inadequately and inequitably funded, drew sharp criticism from Democrats and moderate Republicans.

Sen. Barbara Bollier of Mission Hills told the Kansas City Star that she was disappointed by the tactic.

“I feel that they are practicing the equivalent of poor parenting, making idle threats and actually attempting to bribe people for what I would call a tyrannical stance,” she told the paper.

In an explanation of the day’s events posted on Facebook, Dinah Sykes, the first-term senator from Lenexa, said the move left her dumbfounded.

“I expected that there might be some twists in the road, but the events on April 3rd were something I couldn’t have anticipated,” she wrote. “I was in utter shock. At the time of our meeting, there hadn’t even been committee hearings on the proposed constitutional amendment. Ultimatums from leaders commanding actions are not democracy!”

Several northeast Johnson County residents testified against the constitutional amendment. Brandi Fisher of the MainStream Coalition spoke against the idea of changing the constitution’s K-12 funding provision, as did Devin Wilson of the Kansas PTA. Johnson County Commissioner Mike Brown testified in favor of the amendment.

How local House members voted on $500 million K-12 plan

Before Denning and Wagle’s statements on the conditions for the Senate working a K-12 funding plan, the House reversed course from the day before and approved a bill that would inject approximately $500 million more in the state’s annual K-12 budget over five years.

All area Democrats except Cindy Holscher voted against the bill on the grounds that they did not believe it provided enough additional funding to meet the Supreme Court’s ruling. Conservative Republicans, like Randy Powell, voted against the bill as well but on the grounds that it was too expensive. The final tally was 71-53.

Here’s how the Shawnee Mission area delegation voted:

Yes

Stephanie Clayton

Tom Cox

Cindy Holscher

Linda Gallagher

Jan Kessinger

Melissa Rooker

No

Nancy Lusk

Cindy Neighbor

Jarrod Ousley

Brett Parker

Randy Powell

Jerry Stogsdill

Following the vote, Parker, a teacher in Olathe Public Schools, posted a thread on Twitter explaining his disappointment with the bill:

I wanted a few hours to reflect on the House education plan today before I said too much. While I think the plan falls short of the court request, I am most frustrated w/ the way it came together. #ksleg #ksed 1/ — Brett Parker (@BrettParker4KS) April 3, 2018

There should have been plans developing since October. Instead there was railing against the court, a new study commissioned that took months & ultimately told us what all the previous studies said. #ksleg #ksed 2/ — Brett Parker (@BrettParker4KS) April 3, 2018

Finally, we received the outlines of plan Wednesday last week. It looked light on dollars & long on years but was a good faith starting point for discussion. But there was no discussion. This plan was put together by 1 party. #ksleg #ksed 3/ — Brett Parker (@BrettParker4KS) April 3, 2018

When brought to the floor yesterday, @kshousedems brought their concerns w/ amendments to fix them. Despite support from some JoCo friends across the aisle, all Democratic attempts to improve the bill were voted down overwhelmingly. #ksleg #ksed 4/ — Brett Parker (@BrettParker4KS) April 3, 2018

Ultimately, the first attempt failed. As it did so, I was optimistic that it would spark bipartisan compromise. Instead, GOP leadership scheduled debate on the failed bill for this morning & found enough conservative votes to push it through. #ksleg #ksed 5/ — Brett Parker (@BrettParker4KS) April 3, 2018

Now we're left with a bill of dubious constitutionality. Even if the Senate stops holding #ksed hostage, they will likely make a questionable bill far worse & place our moderate R colleagues in an impossible situation for the final vote. #ksleg 6/ — Brett Parker (@BrettParker4KS) April 3, 2018

I'm left incredibly disappointed at what might have been. What if, instead of a plan that brought moderate & conservatives together, we had a plan that brought moderates of both parties together? I believe most voters expected this bipartisan coalition to lead. #ksleg #ksed 7/ — Brett Parker (@BrettParker4KS) April 3, 2018

A bipartisan coalition could've passed a bill w/ a strong argument for constitutionality. We could have passed a bill that could withstand negotiations w/ the Senate. A bill accepted by the court puts an end to the ridiculous constitutional amendment coalition. #ksleg #ksed 8/ — Brett Parker (@BrettParker4KS) April 3, 2018

It is hard for those of use who support schools to turn down even modest funding increases & I respect my colleagues who passed this bill, but we should have done better. Instead, the GOP found votes from the right & the #ksed funding purgatory continues. #ksleg 9/ — Brett Parker (@BrettParker4KS) April 3, 2018

The disappointment will fade. I've had many good conversations w/ colleagues across the aisle since this vote. We'll work together moving forward. But today was a missed opportunity to lead together. #ksed #ksleg 10/ — Brett Parker (@BrettParker4KS) April 3, 2018

This experience reinforces how destructive bad leadership is for good policy. Had this debate happened in Jan there would have been time for real negotiations &compromise. #ksed #ksleg 11/ — Brett Parker (@BrettParker4KS) April 3, 2018