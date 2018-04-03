Thank You to our 1,667 subscribers

Briefly noted: Shawnee police have suspect in custody after armed robbery; Tech job fair in Lenexa today

Posted by Jay Senter  · April 3, 2018 7:15 am · Comments

Shawnee police arrest suspect in overnight armed robbery. Shawnee police say they’ve taken a suspect into custody after an armed robbery at Mr. G’s Liquor Store overnight. Police were called to the scene just before 11 p.m. Monday. No shots were fired in the robbery. The suspect had fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival, but they reported at 1:30 a.m. that they had taken a suspect into custody.

Tech job fair coming to Lenexa this afternoon. The Kansas Department of Commerce is hosting a job fair for technology-based openings today at the Johnson County Workforce Center, 8535 Bluejacket Street in Lenexa. “The job fair was organized in response to the hundreds of workers who recently lost their jobs in the Sprint layoffs,” said the department. The event runs from 2:30 to 6 p.m. and will have more than 25 employers on hand.

