Two-alarm fire destroys home, car in Mission

Posted by Jay Senter  · April 2, 2018 7:31 am · Comments

Firefighters searched for hot spots after the major flames had been extinguished.

Heavy winds helped spread a fire that destroyed a home in the 5600 block of Riggs Street in Mission on Saturday.

When fire crews arrived around 3 p.m., flames were engulfing the front of the house as well as a sedan in the driveway.

Crews from Consolidated Fire District No. 2 and the Overland Park Fire Department responded to the two-alarm blaze. They had the scene under control with no visible flames coming from the structure by about 3:20 p.m.

No one was injured in the fire, and investigators are working to confirm the cause.

The two-alarm blaze brought fire crews from CFD2 and Overland Park.

Mission

