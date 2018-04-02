Thank You to our 1,653 subscribers

SM South junior Amelia Mullin notches perfect 36 on ACT

Posted by Jay Senter  · April 2, 2018 7:52 am · Comments

Shawnee Mission South junior Amelia Mullin says a bit of sibling rivalry contributed to her recent perfect performance on the ACT.

Photo credit Inter-State Studio & Publishing Company.

Mullin had taken the test earlier this school year and scored an impressive 34 — which is what her older sister Kathleen, now a student at the Illinois Institute of Technology, got when she took it a few years ago.

“I didn’t really study before the first time, so I thought I wonder if I could up my score,” Mullin said. “Plus there’s always a little competition with my sister. I wanted to see if I could get a better score than her.”

But when she sat for the exam in February, she didn’t walk out thinking she’d done any better than the first time.

“I didn’t think I’d gotten a higher score,” she said. “It’s pretty challenging. I’m more of a STEM person, so the reading and writing parts are the hardest for me.”

A few weeks later, though, she was in her living room and went online to check out how she’d done. It turned out she’d gotten a perfect 36.

“I gave a little scream,” she recalls. “My mom was in there and just said, ‘That’s unbelievable.'”

Mullin said she’s considering civil or mechanical engineering as a major for college, and it currently narrowing the list of schools she wants to apply to.

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : Schools, SM South

Comments

Comments

Related

New Shawnee Mission superintendent talks philosophy on embracing diversity, improving student achievement, collaborating with teachers

John McKinney to take district-level position for 2018-19; Indian Hills principal Scott Sherman to take over at SM East

Shawnee Mission School District, Health Partnership Clinic celebrate opening of innovative new Merriam Park operation

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2018 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.