Thank You to our 1,653 subscribers

Briefly noted: R Park tennis courts being replaced; Bollier criticizes proposal that could hinder LGBT parents from adopting

Posted by Jay Senter  · April 2, 2018 7:13 am · Comments

Roeland Park officials marked the start of the court replacement project with a groundbreaking ceremony in March. Photo courtesy city of Roeland Park.

Roeland Park set to start replacement of R Park tennis courts. Some of the first tennis courts in Johnson County will be replaced and made ready again for play in the coming months. Roeland Park officials in March celebrated groundbreaking of a project to replace the two tennis courts that were original to Roeland Park Elementary School on the site of what is now R Park. The total project budget is about $174,000, with grants of $20,000 from the National US Tennis Association and $12,000 from the Missouri Valley Regional USTA going toward the construction costs. City officials estimate the new courts will be open by June.

Bollier speaks out against effort to allow faith-based adoption agencies to refuse placement with LGBT parents. Mission Hills Sen. Barbara Bollier was among the critics of a effort advanced in the legislature last week that would allow faith-based adoption agencies, like Catholic Charities, to refuse considering placement of kids in homes with LGBT parents. Bollier said doing so would send Kansas “down a path to theocracy.” [Kansas Adoption/Foster Rules Update Snagged Over Whether Religious Agencies Can Shut Out Gay Parents — KCUR]

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : Briefly noted

Comments

Comments

Related

Briefly noted: Latest House K-12 bill would boost SMSD revenues by $4.3 million next year; Prairie Village councilmen criticize tax lid

Briefly noted: JCCC awarded for sustainability efforts; Senator evokes Nazis in criticizing Bollier position on abortion

Briefly noted: PBI-Gordon will relocate its headquarters to Shawnee; SM South student earns prestigious K-State scholarship

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2018 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.