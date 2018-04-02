Briefly noted: R Park tennis courts being replaced; Bollier criticizes proposal that could hinder LGBT parents from adopting

Roeland Park set to start replacement of R Park tennis courts. Some of the first tennis courts in Johnson County will be replaced and made ready again for play in the coming months. Roeland Park officials in March celebrated groundbreaking of a project to replace the two tennis courts that were original to Roeland Park Elementary School on the site of what is now R Park. The total project budget is about $174,000, with grants of $20,000 from the National US Tennis Association and $12,000 from the Missouri Valley Regional USTA going toward the construction costs. City officials estimate the new courts will be open by June.

Bollier speaks out against effort to allow faith-based adoption agencies to refuse placement with LGBT parents. Mission Hills Sen. Barbara Bollier was among the critics of a effort advanced in the legislature last week that would allow faith-based adoption agencies, like Catholic Charities, to refuse considering placement of kids in homes with LGBT parents. Bollier said doing so would send Kansas “down a path to theocracy.” [Kansas Adoption/Foster Rules Update Snagged Over Whether Religious Agencies Can Shut Out Gay Parents — KCUR]