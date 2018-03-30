John McKinney to take district-level position for 2018-19; Indian Hills principal Scott Sherman to take over at SM East

John McKinney will become the Shawnee Mission School District’s new director of family services next year, leaving his post as principal of SM East after five years.

Current Indian Hills Middle School principal Scott Sherman will take over at SM East.

Indian Hills Associate Principal Blake Revelle will step up to become principal there, and the district’s middle school curriculum and instruction coordinator Tara Mahoney will be the new associate principal.

It’s the latest in a string of administrative changes at the district’s secondary schools heading into the 2018-19 school year. Earlier this week the district announced Jeremy Higgins would be taking over as SM North principal next year, replacing Dave Tappan, who took a job as assistant superintendent of Louisburg Public Schools. The district has also hired a new principal, Christopher Kane, for Hocker Grover Middle School after Ben Pretz announced he was leaving for a job in the Basehor-Linwood School District.

McKinney took over as SM East principal for the 2013-14 school year, replacing Karl Krawitz after his five years of leadership there. Prior to becoming principal at SM East, McKinney had been an associate principal at the school. He joined the Shawnee Mission School District in 1998 as a teacher at Trailridge Middle School. In 2001, he moved to SM East as an English teacher.

In his new role, McKinney will oversee administration of social work, counselor and other services. He replaces Rob Bell, who will retire at the end of this year.

Sherman has been with the Shawnee Mission district for three decades in roles ranging from high school business teacher at SM North to a counselor and coach at SM South. Prior to Indian Hills, he had been principal at Antioch and Hocker Grove middle schools.

Revelle has been associate principal at Indian Hills the past three years.