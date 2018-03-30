Hoping to create ‘relaxed summer evening vibe,’ Mission moving farmers market to Thursdays

In Mission, organizers of the city’s farmers market are hoping Thursday will become the new Saturday on Johnson Drive.

After a months-long analysis of the Mission Farm and Flower Market’s first three seasons, the city council agreed last month to move the market day from Saturday mornings to Thursday evenings for the 2018 season. The market will also be rebranded the Mission Market to reflect that many of the vendors are makers selling items that aren’t food or flowers.

Emily Randel, Mission’s public information officer, said based on input from vendors and shoppers, the city believes the Thursday evening timing will give both residents and workers who spend their days in Mission the chance to take advantage of the market.

“We’re excited to make the market convenient for Mission’s daytime office population – people who may not be back in Mission over the weekend,” Randel said. “We hope to play off the success of the fun and relaxed summer evening vibe we’ve seen at our food truck events in the past. Live music, a chance to grab dinner at one of our food trucks that will be there each week. At least once a month we’ll have a beer and wine garden.”

The research city staff conducted on the first few seasons of the market found that the Saturday timing proved to be one of the biggest barriers to participation, with competition from neighboring cities’ farmers markets as well as busy weekend schedules.

“This way, we’re not competing with the larger markets right in our area, or with other activities on Saturdays, like travel, soccer games, etc…,” Randel said.

The market will make its 2018 debut in June, running every Thursday from 4:30 to 8 p.m. through September.

“We’ll have a mix of returning and new vendors with produce, specialty baked goods, cheese, specialty foods, art and more,” Randel said. “We’re accepting new vendors and anyone interested in being a vendor, a volunteer, playing music or becoming a sponsor can write us at [email protected].”