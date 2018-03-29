SM North set to debut production of ‘Steel Magnolias’

SM North’s theatre program tonight will raise the curtain on its biggest production of the spring.

“Steel Magnolias” opens tonight at 7 p.m. in the SM North auditorium. The play, penned by Robert Harling in 1987 and turned into a major film two years later, tells the story of a group of women in a Southern town who are forced to deal with the death of a friend.

Performances will be 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. There will also be a 2 p.m. matinee performance on Saturday.

The cast includes:

TRUVY: Lily Barnard

ANNELLE: Madison Cole

CLAIREE: Megan Beal

SHELBY: Merissa Caravello

M’LYNN: Erin Morgan

OUISER: Bryanna Conde

Production management is by: