SM North set to debut production of ‘Steel Magnolias’

March 29, 2018

Merissa Caravello (seated) and Erin Morgan in a scene from SM North’s production of Steel Magnolias. Photos courtesy SM North theatre.

SM North’s theatre program tonight will raise the curtain on its biggest production of the spring.

“Steel Magnolias” opens tonight at 7 p.m. in the SM North auditorium. The play, penned by Robert Harling in 1987 and turned into a major film two years later, tells the story of a group of women in a Southern town who are forced to deal with the death of a friend.

Performances will be 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. There will also be a 2 p.m. matinee performance on Saturday.

The cast includes:

  • TRUVY: Lily Barnard
  • ANNELLE: Madison Cole
  • CLAIREE: Megan Beal
  • SHELBY: Merissa Caravello
  • M’LYNN: Erin Morgan
  • OUISER: Bryanna Conde

Production management is by:

  • Stage Manager: Olivia Ducey
  • ASM Costumes: Jay Johnston
  • ASM Props: D’Angilo Allen

Bryanna Conde (from left), Madison Cole and Megan Beal in the production.

