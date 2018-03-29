Roeland Park council moves project that would add city’s first bike lanes forward

By Holly Cook

A project that will create Roeland Park’s first bike lanes inched forward last week after councilors unanimously voted in favor of approving a $1.1 million construction agreement with the Kansas City-based contractor Amino Brothers.

The CARS Roe Lane Project spans the section of Roe Lane from Roe Boulevard to County Line Road. The project will create bike lanes, add a new sidewalk from 48th Street to County Line Road and remove and replace almost one-half mile of corrugated metal pipe. The road will also undergo a two-inch mill and overlay.

More than $700,000 of the project will be covered by Johnson County’s CARS program, with the remainder coming from TIF 2 funds and the city’s Special Streets funds.

The project is expected to start this summer and be completed in the fall.

Councilmember Becky Fast asked how the Roe Lane Project would connect to the Roe Boulevard 2020 Improvement Plan. Fast noted that Roe Lane should be considered one of the gateways into Roeland Park.

Director of Public Works Jose Leon said the improved ability for pedestrians to walk and bike on that section of road fit into 2020 improvement objectives. Leon said there were plans to upgrade the traffic signal poles from wood to metal but that he didn’t expect they would be updated to the decorative signals planned for Roe Boulevard.

Roeland Park plans to make about $2.3 million worth of roadway improvements in 2018.