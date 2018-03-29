Health officials say exposure to measles possible at University of Kansas Hospital, Walgreens in Waldo, sites in Olathe

Following the news two weeks ago that Johnson County had confirmed three cases of measles among infants too young to get the MMR (Measles, Mumps, Rubella) vaccine, health officials say they’ve confirmed several new cases.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday said the state had identified 13 Kansans who have contracted the disease — 11 of whom are Johnson County residents.

Moreover, on Wednesday night the University of Kansas Health System informed employees and patients that a patient who visited the Kansas City, Kan., hospital March 23 has tested positive for the disease.

The health system says that people who visited the following locations inside the University of Kansas Hospital during the noted time windows could be exposed to the disease:

Friday, March 23, between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m., in the Emergency Department

From Friday, March 23, at 9 p.m. through 4 p.m. on Monday, March 26 in the first floor Unit 15 (cystic fibrosis and medical telemetry)

From Friday, March 23, at 9 p.m. through 4 p.m. on Monday, March 26 in common areas of the main hospital, such as the cafeteria, the main lobby and atrium, the coffee shop and gift shop.

Health officials in Johnson County and Kansas City, Mo., say that they have now identified 16 locations in Johnson County, Wyandotte County and Jackson County where people may have been exposed to the measles. The locations, time frames for exposure, and the dates by which a person who had contracted the disease would begin showing symptoms are listed below:

After April 14th, persons would not develop symptoms of measles if exposed at this location:

Chick-fil-A; 12087 S Blackbob Rd, Olathe , KS March 24th 8:15 PM till Close

Olathe YMCA – ENTIRE FACILITY INCLUDING CHILDCARE AREA; 21400 W. 153rd St, Olathe , KS **March 22nd and 23rd from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Chuck E. Cheese’s; 15225 W 134th Pl, Olathe , KS March 21st, 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Auburn Pharmacy; 625 E Main. St, Mound City, KS March 13th from 4:15 PM to 6:45 PM

Children’s Mercy Hospital Kansas – Emergency Department; 5808 W 110th St, Overland Park , KS; March 10th in the morning

Olathe YMCA – swimming pool, locker room, front desk; 21400 W. 153rd St, Olathe , KS March 10th from 9:30 AM to 1:00 PM

Bath & Body Works at Legends Outlets Kansas City ; 1803 Village W Pkwy, Kansas City, KS; March 10th from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM

Crazy 8 at Legends Outlets Kansas City ; 1843 Village W Pkwy, Kansas City, KS; March 10th after 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM

Orange Leaf; 11524 W 135th St Overland Park , KS; March 10th from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Budget Coin Laundry; 798 E Main St, Gardner, KS ; March 9th from 8:00 PM – 11:00 PM

AMC DINE-IN Studio 28; 12075 S. Strang Line Rd, Olathe , KS; March 9th from 3:30 PM to 7:30 PM

Children’s Mercy Hospital Kansas – Emergency Department ; 5808 W 110th St, Overland Park, KS; March 8th in the morning

El Potro Mexican Café; 602 N Pearl St, Paola, KS ; March 7th from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Payless Discount Foods; 2101 E. Santa Fe St, Olathe, KS March 6th from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM

ALDI; 15290 W. 119th St Olathe, KS 66062; March 2nd from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM

“This outbreak continues to be investigated and KDHE and county health departments are working to identify contacts,” reads a release from KDHE. “The average number of days between when a person is exposed to measles, and when they first start showing symptoms is approximately 10 to 14 days (range of 7 to 21 days). Secondary cases are now appearing outside of the daycare. There is concern that some individuals in the general population may have potentially been exposed to persons with measles while they were infectious.”

Public health officials ask that anyone who believes they or a loved one have contracted the disease alert a healthcare provider before visiting for an exam so they can take measure to prevent unnecessary exposure for others.