Briefly noted: JCCC awarded for sustainability efforts; Senator evokes Nazis in criticizing Bollier position on abortion

Johnson County Community College receives recognition for sustainability efforts. The Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education (AASHE) has awarded JCCC its STARS Silver rating for the school’s efforts to environmental stewardship. The award recognizes the school’s composting, recycling, water use, and energy use initiatives, among many others. “Gathering meaningful data on results is part of doing quality sustainability work. The rigorous STARS ratings system forces us to prove that we are accomplishing our goals through the use of data. Moreover, STARS provides a roadmap for us to plan further improvement,” said Jay Antle, Executive Director, Center for Sustainability. “Students, faculty and staff across campus should be proud of our sustainability accomplishments at JCCC, but we’ve got more work to do.”

Leavenworth Republican likens Bollier position on abortion to that of Nazi doctors. A Leavenworth Republican caused a stir Wednesday when he compared Mission Hills Sen. Barbara Bollier’s opposition to an amendment he had put forth to that of Nazi doctors. Bollier, a retired physician, was critiquing Fitzgerald’s attempt to introduce language that would prohibit state funds being used on fetal tissue or embryo research. In response, Fitzgerald said Bollier was using the same logic as Nazi doctors like Josef Mengele, who conducted experiments on prisoners. Bollier called the comparison “sick.” [Kansas senator evokes Nazis, Auschwitz doctor in abortion debate — Kansas City Star]