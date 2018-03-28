Roeland Park advances measure to replace aquatic center pool house and pump house roofs for $35K

By Holly Cook

Roeland Park councilmembers showed support during last week’s workshop to approve a $35,184 contract with Eclipse Roofing to replace the roof of the city’s aquatic center. City staff emphasized the contract would remove and replace the pump house and pool house roof and was not related to the failed dome.

The city will only be responsible for half of the cost of the roof replacement (about $17,600) while the Johnson County Park and Recreation District will cover the other half.

Councilmember Tim Janssen noted the importance of contractors cleaning up the site following the roof replacement, reminding councilors and staff that the area will be used by barefoot swimmers.

City staff responded that Eclipse Roofing understood proper cleanup was imperative and said the contractor planned to go over the area with a high-powered magnet to ensure no stray nails or other metal was left behind.

Staff said work on the roof could begin within the next few weeks so the project can be completed by the first part of May.

The year-round pool has been closed since October after a wind storm damaged the dome beyond repair. The incident added to the uncertainty of whether the pool would remain open in the winter and fall seasons with the city’s joint-funding agreement with JCPRD set to end May 2019.

The city’s Pool Advisory Committee is in the process of selecting a firm that will provide professional assistance with understanding options for operating the facility without the financial assistance of JCPRD.