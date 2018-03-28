Briefly noted: PBI-Gordon will relocate its headquarters to Shawnee; SM South student earns prestigious K-State scholarship

Construction company PBI-Gordon announces it’s relocating to Shawnee. Just a day after ServiceMaster DSI announced it was moving from Kansas City, Mo., to Shawnee, another mid-sized company says it’s bringing its headquarters to the city. PBI-Gordon Corporation has purchased a building at Shawnee Crossings near K-7 and Shawnee Mission Parkway. The company, which specializes in turf and landscape products, will leave its longtime home in the West Bottoms. “Leaving our long-time headquarters building is not something we took lightly,” says Don Chew, president and CEO of PBI-Gordon. “We were in the West Bottoms for decades, and had great successes there. But with success comes growth, and we simply outgrew the building. We’re delighted we found a space which will accommodate future growth.” About 100 employees will move to the new Shawnee Crossings facility.

SM South’s Merida Acosta earns urban leadership scholarship from K-State. SM South student Merida Acosta is one of just four high school seniors to earn K-State’s Edgerley-Franklin Urban Leadership Scholarship. The scholarship, which provides $5,000 for the 2018-19 school year, recognizes students who have demonstrated contribution to issues facing urban communities. Maya Lee, a senior at SM Northwest, made the list of seven finalists for the scholarships.