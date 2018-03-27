Dave Tappan departing SM North for job in Louisburg; Jeremy Higgins to become new principal

The Shawnee Mission School District announced this morning that current SM West associate principal Jeremy Higgins will become principal at SM North next year as current principal Dave Tappan returns to Louisburg Public Schools.

Tappan had been principal of Louisburg High School for six years when he came to Shawnee Mission in 2015 as an associate principal at SM West. In 2016, he took over as SM North principal after longtime building leader Dick Kramer moved to a central office job as the director of Shawnee Mission athletics and student activities.

Higgins has been with the district for 12 years, having served in a variety of roles, from science teacher to baseball and football coach. His first administrative post was as an associate principal at SM East starting in 2011. He moved to become an associate principal at SM West in 2016.

Higgins holds an undergraduate degree in education from Wichita State, a master’s degree in school leadership from Baker University, and a doctorate in educational leadership from Southwestern College.

Here’s the message that went out from Tappan to SM North families this morning:

Dear parents and students of the Shawnee Mission North school community,

It is with mixed emotions that I have recently accepted a position as assistant superintendent of Louisburg Public Schools beginning with the 2018-19 school year. I am pleased to share the exciting news that Dr. Jeremy Higgins will become principal at Shawnee Mission North High School next fall.

Dr. Higgins has served in education for 13 years with 12 years in the Shawnee Mission School District. He has been a high school science teacher as well as a baseball and football coach. He’s served as an athletic director and associate principal at SM East and SM West.

Dr. Higgins earned an undergraduate degree in Secondary Education from Wichita State University and earned a master’s degree in School Leadership from Baker University. He received a doctorate degree in Educational Leadership from Southwestern College.

Dr. Higgins and his wife Ashley, who is a first-grade teacher, have a young son and daughter.

Dr. Higgins is excited and honored to take the leadership role at Shawnee Mission North. He looks forward to meeting the students and families. He believes collaboration between students, staff, families and community is paramount to continued high academic achievement and uncompromising excellence.

It has been my honor to serve as principal at Shawnee Mission North High School for the past two years. During this time, I have embraced the opportunity to be a part of a team of dedicated and caring educators who strive to help each student achieve their dreams and goals. As the original Shawnee Mission High School, North has served this wonderful community for almost 100 years. I’m proud to have been part of this time-honored building.

Please join me in welcoming Dr. Higgins to the Shawnee Mission North High School community.

David Tappan

Principal

SM North High School